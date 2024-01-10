Police patrols due to be stepped up after fatal shooting of murder suspect Kevin Conway whilst detective laments killing and calls for witnesses
Detective Inspector Gina Quinn described Mr Conway – who was a suspect in the gun murder of Shane Whitla – as a father, son and brother.
“He was shot multiple times and, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene,” she told reporters at a press conference.
“My thoughts are with Kevin’s family and loved ones... and I know the wider community remains in shock.
“This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area. Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society.
“I understand that people are feeling afraid, but we can all agree those responsible for this shocking murder have no place in our society. The streets will be safer when they are behind bars,” she said.
“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us.
"I’m appealing directly to local people to have the confidence to tell us anything they know. Kevin’s family deserve justice.”
As to links between Tuesday’s shooting and Mr Conway’s own alleged crimes, Ms Quinn said: “This isn’t about what Kevin may or may not have been linked to.
“This is about trying to find his killers and certainly any incidents linked to Kevin would and do form part of the ongoing police investigation and be looked at as a line of inquiry.”
She urged anyone who was in the Greenan area on Tuesday from 4pm onwards, and noticed anything suspicious, to contact detectives on 101.