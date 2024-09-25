Police refuse to explain why they remove anti-immigrant posters but do nothing about sectarian displays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI have refused to give its rationale for why the force removed anti-immigration posters from public display, but does nothing when it comes to far more widespread sectarian displays.

The PSNI would only say that it looks at each such example on a “case-by-case basis”.

The anti-immigrant posters in question were put up several weeks ago on lampposts in Rathcoole, a giant loyalist-dominated estate in Newtownabbey, and they read as follows: “Take notice, anyone facilitating the settlement of Muslims or illegals to our areas will be held responsible – we are watching.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI had issued a statement to the BBC on Tuesday, saying: "These have now been removed by local officers and their placement is being treated as a hate crime."

A mural honouring the UDA in Rathcoole

Then Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster show on Wednesday that it had stepped in to take them down even though it was really up to the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).

“We didn’t think that we would be into weeks, we thought hopefully we would be talking about hours before [the signs would be] removed,” he said, adding “it’s got to the point where police have decided we must intervene”.

The PSNI has a long-standing position of refusing to take down paramilitary displays on property, whether republican or loyalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rathcoole alone has long been home to displays of paramilitary flags, and murals / wall panels featuring masked gunmen from the Red Hand Commando, UDA, and UVF – all of which are proscribed organisations under the Terrorism Act 2000.

A mural honouring the Red Hand Commando, Rathcoole

Asked why it removed the immigration posters but does not remove paramilitary displays, the PSNI issued a statement in the name of Mr Singleton, saying: “Police have previously removed material of this nature and we look at each incident on a case-by-case basis.

"This is not a change in police policy around these matters, the individual circumstances of each incident will determine what action police take.

"We will continue to engage with partners to assist them in the removal of racist material placed on public/private buildings and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all need to recognise racism is a particularly complex problem which requires a societal response.

A mural honouring the UVF, Rathcoole

"We will be engaging with the DoI and other relevant agencies to improve processes that allow us to collectively provide the dynamic response the community want and deserve.”

The News Letter pressed the police further: why do the circumstances in this case dictate removal of the signs, but not in the case of signage / flags / murals that glorify illegal organisations?

"We have nothing to add,” said the PSNI.

The DoI, headed by Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd, was asked if the minister calls for the removal of signs, flags, and murals which glorify proscribed organisations across NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad