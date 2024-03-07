Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has emerged that the man is wanted to stand trial for drugs offences that occurred in the Kilkenny area in 2012.

He was located in the south Belfast area by officers from the International Policing Unit and Auto Crime Team on Wednesday, 6th March.

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast today, Thursday, 7th March.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with our international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“We will continue our collaborative working to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.