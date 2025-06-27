​Police say they will continue to pursue those involved in disorder in Belfast last summer

Matthew Brogan, 29, from Drumbeg South in Craigavon, was sentenced to a total of 40 months, 20 of which will be spent on licence after his release, at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.

​Police have said they will continue to pursue those involved in disorder in Belfast last summer, after a man was jailed for rioting.

Police said the offences occurred during sustained disorder in Belfast on August 3 2024 after an anti-immigration rally.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said an illegal parade had followed the rally.

He added: “A short time later, prolonged public disorder broke out which saw businesses and vehicles burnt and police officers attacked.

“In the following days, unrest and attacks on the homes and businesses of those from ethnic minority backgrounds continued.

“Since then, we have had a dedicated public order inquiry team in place, working tirelessly to ensure that all those involved in this shameful violence were brought before our courts to face the consequences of their actions.”

Mr Beck added: “From around 8pm that Saturday, police evidence-gathering teams observed a man in a light-blue hooded top in the Sandy Row area.

“He was filmed engaging with masked individuals and throwing both masonry and bottles at police.

“At around 9.40pm the same man, now wearing a yellow T-shirt, was seen in our footage opening a gate for a group of people who had broken into a car near to a community centre.

“The car was moved and set alight in Wellwood Street.

“Subsequently, we released a number of still images from our recorded footage to the public, appealing for their help in identifying those suspected to be involved in the disorder.

“Community information led to Matthew Brogan being identified as the man in the distinctive yellow T-shirt.”

The senior officer said 14 people have now been sentenced in relation to last year's violence, but Brogan is the first sentenced for the offence of riot.

He added: “Twenty-three cases are still going through our courts, and our wider investigation continues.