Police appeal

Police say burglaries in Newtownards and Killyleagh, the latter carried out by armed and masked men, may be linked.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglaries occurred throughout the course of Tuesday evening. A police spokesperson said: “Police first received a report at approximately 10:40pm of a burglary in the South Street area of Newtownards.

“It’s understood entry was gained to the house via a door at the front of the property which had been forced. A number of rooms had been ransacked inside the property, and valuables have been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A short time later at around 11:30pm we received another report of a burglary at a house in the Cross Street area of Killyleagh. Entry was gained by three men, armed with iron bars, through the front of the property and valuables have been stolen.

“We would encourage homeowners to make security a central part of the daily routine. Please do not keep large amounts of money at home or carry it on your person.

“Thieves have been known to employ a number of tactics to establish the routines and habits of business owners, such as following them to and from their home, place of business, wholesalers or suppliers, and even determining the frequency of trips to the bank to determine if cash deposits from the business are being kept in the home.

“Conduct regular security checks of your home and business - are doors and windows secure, is there an alarm or other security system fitted and working? If you don’t have CCTV or a doorbell camera, consider installing one. Invest in a dash-cam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most importantly, if you see anything or anyone suspicious, or have any concerns that your business may be a target, contact police right away.”

“Our enquiries are continuing today into both of these reports and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of these areas. Please phone us on 101, quoting reference numbers 1680 and 1710 22/04/25.”