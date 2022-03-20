Police seeking man in dressing gown after stabbing incident

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon (March 19) in an alleyway off Damascus Street.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Inspector Philip McCullagh said: “Police received a report at 2.15pm that a male had been stabbed in an alleyway between Damascus Street and Jerusalem Street by a man who was dressed in a navy dressing gown.

PSNI officers on patrol. Picture:: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“The victim suffered stab wounds to his stomach and left shoulder, which required a number of stitches.

“The suspect is described as being in his 40’s, around five foot five inches in height with very short dark hair.

“He made off in the direction of the Ormeau Road.”

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown has condemned the stabbing.

“This is a shocking incident to happen in broad daylight and is the latest in a number of knife crimes in Ssouth Belfast. There has been a heavy police presence in the Holylands area in recent days around St Patrick’s Day, but I understand that this incident took place in an entry,” he said.

“As we look to transform the area over the longer term, the last thing we need is violent incidents like this, and I condemn it completely. Knives have no place on our streets and I urge anyone with information to contact the police. I hope the victim makes a full recovery,” Cllr McKeown said.

Insp McCullough said the police investigation is underway and that police “are appealing to anyone who was in the Agincourt area of south Belfast or who noticed anything untoward at the time the incident took place to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1164 19/03/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

