Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have seized class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash in east Belfast.

During a proactive operation in on Saturday 25 March, officers stopped a car on Montgomery Road. A search of the vehicle revealed the significant sum of cash, a quantity of white powder and prescription medication concealed in a specialist hide. A 36 year old male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and possessing criminal property.

The arrested man remains in custody at present.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.