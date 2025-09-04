Police want public's help in hunt for on-the-loose fraudster Ray Lee after he skipped bail

By Adam Kula
Published 4th Sep 2025, 19:55 BST
The police are seeking the public’s help to trace a fraudster who has been missing for two-and-a-half months.

Raymond (Ray) Lee, 32, is in breach of his bail.

He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and 2021, and is awaiting sentencing.

He was released on compassionate bail for a funeral on June 19, 2025, but failed to return to Maghaberry prison.

Ray Lee is wanted by police - who are asking for the public's help to find him

He is described as being approximately 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

The PSNI said: “Police are appealing directly to Ray Lee to hand himself in.

“We would also ask anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 918 of 19/06/25.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

