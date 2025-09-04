Police want public's help in hunt for on-the-loose fraudster Ray Lee after he skipped bail
Raymond (Ray) Lee, 32, is in breach of his bail.
He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and 2021, and is awaiting sentencing.
He was released on compassionate bail for a funeral on June 19, 2025, but failed to return to Maghaberry prison.
He is described as being approximately 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with brown hair.
The PSNI said: “Police are appealing directly to Ray Lee to hand himself in.
“We would also ask anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 918 of 19/06/25.
“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”