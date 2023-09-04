Policing Board drops public meeting as Chief Constable faces no-confidence vote

The board will instead hold a special meeting later on Monday to allow members to discuss the latest controversy which has rocked the police force.

A row erupted last week when High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Simon Byrne. Photo by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

Mr Byrne insisted that he would not resign following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday and indicated that he was considering an appeal against the court ruling.

That statement was met by anger from the Police Federation, with its chair Liam Kelly expressing "disbelief and anger" at the Chief Constable's statement.

Mr Byrne has since been facing growing pressure, with both rank and file officers and civilian staff considering confidence votes in his leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that his party had submitted a motion of no-confidence in Mr Byrne to the board, which is the oversight body for the PSNI.

Sir Jeffrey said: "Confidence in the Chief Constable has been eroded, both amongst the wider public but, significantly, also amongst serving PSNI officers and staff.

"In light of that, we believe that a change of leadership is required."

The Policing Board had been scheduled to hold its monthly public session on Thursday, but a spokesperson said that had now been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said all meetings this week would be "dedicated to dealing with the situation at hand".

Mr Byrne is expected to appear before an evidence session of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating a major PSNI data breach last month.

Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published in response to a freedom of information request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.