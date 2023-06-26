News you can trust since 1737
Political leaders condemn poster threats aimed at prison officers and PSNI

The leaders of several Northern Ireland political parties have released a joint statement opposing intimidation of prison officers and the PSNI.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

The statement was made in response to a video on social media showing Northern Ireland Prison Service recruitment posters being removed from a bus stop in Londonderry by members of a republican group.

The video also shows posters opposing the PSNI being put up.

The joint statement was released by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP.

It said: "We are aware of video footage showing individuals removing prison service recruitment advertisements and posting anti-PSNI posters.

"We offer our full support to all those working within these services, and to the recruitment process under way within the Prison Service.

"There can be no place for those who engage in threats or intimidation towards those who serve the community as prison officers or within the PSNI.

"Those engaging in such tactics do not speak for the people who we represent as political leaders.

The video also shows posters opposing the PSNI being put upThe video also shows posters opposing the PSNI being put up
"We encourage everyone in our society to consider the PSNI and the NI Prison Service as valuable career opportunities."