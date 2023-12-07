Postman who got the sack over undelivered mail to have second hearing of his unfair dismissal claim

​​Sacking a postman for failing to deliver business advertisements from Royal Mail customers was a gross overreaction, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Postal worker was dismissed for failing to deliver business advertisements

Senior judges in Belfast quashed an industrial tribunal’s decision to reject Robert Colhoun’s unfair dismissal claim and ordered a rehearing of his case.

Mr Justice O’Hara also identified clear failings at a supervisory level where Mr Colhoun’s line managers went unpunished.He said: “This is not a case where there is any suggestion that the appellant was not working diligently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To put it colloquially, there is no suggestion that he was skiving whether by sitting at home or taking prolonged breaks or anything of that nature.”

Mr Colhoun worked for Royal Mail for 15 years with a blemish-free disciplinary record until his sacking for gross misconduct in April 2021.

Employed on a part-time contract, his role involved covering delivery and collecting duties when another postman or woman was on annual leave.

During a week in March 2021 his workload included delivering three ‘Door-2-Door’ contracts - unaddressed mail featuring advertisements from businesses which provides a revenue stream for Royal Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Colhoun failed to deliver any mail in those contracts that week, citing the extra pressures of an extremely challenging workload.

He informed no-one at that stage, but later told his boss that he “just ran out of time”.

Mr Colhoun also argued that the management team at the delivery office were partially to blame as they should have identified that the contracts had not been fulfilled.

Following a period spent suspended from duty he was dismissed with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took a case to an industrial tribunal, contending that his sacking was excessive and disproportionate to the very limited wrongdoing.

The Tribunal rejected his claim after finding that he was an experienced postman who had not completed a fundamental part of his role and could have gone to a manager with any concerns about his workload.

However, the Court of Appeal held there had been a lack of fairness in the treatment of employees.

Acknowledging that the postman should have said he was under too much pressure to complete the Door-2-Door contracts, Mr Justice O’Hara insisted his bosses should also have noticed the mail was going undelivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One way of interpreting this is that while the appellant was busy on the job (if not on the full job) his line managers were asleep on (part of) their job,” the judge said.

“Yet it was the appellant who was sacked summarily while the line managers went entirely unpunished.”

He described the Tribunal’s decision to back Royal Mail’s sacking of Mr Colhoun as “perverse”

The judge declared: “It appears to us that the decision to dismiss was a gross over reaction to the appellant’s very limited wrongdoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quashing the finding reached by the Tribunal, he remitted the case to a freshly constituted panel.

Mr Justice O’Hara added: “It is the view of this court that no tribunal could reasonably reach the conclusion that this dismissal was fair.