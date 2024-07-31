Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PPS has set out some of its thinking on a case where a man was convicted of doing 139mph on a motorbike.

The man was charged with driving with excess speed; he was not charged with the more serious offence of dangerous driving.

But the case came to court on Monday one week after another man was charged – and convicted – of dangerous driving after being caught doing 132mph in a car on the very same road.

In the 132mph case the offender had claimed he was not driving dangerously (and is appealing his conviction).

General image of a speedometer (speedometer mileometer 88088), created by Osde8info, shared under Creative Commons 2.0

But the magistrate told Andrew Robert Steele (30, of Bryan Street, Larne) last week: “Do you think that anyone doing 132mph would be in control of a vehicle if something untoward happened: for example an R-driver doing 45mph? You have to expect everything on the road…

"It is just fortunate but for the grace of God that nothing untoward happened when the defendant drove at a grossly excessive and, in my view, dangerous speed."

The 139mph incident which came to court on Monday this week also happened on the A8 near Larne, and also involved the offender – this time Mark McMahon, 46, of Glebe Manor in Newtownabbey – being caught by a police patrol.

The police pursued but eventually lost McMahon, and ended up catching him by examining camera footage.

McMahon was also charged with failing to say who was driving the bike, but this was withdrawn following his guilty plea for speeding.

Asked about the charging decision in the 139mph case, a PPS spokesperson said: “We received an investigation file from police in December 2023 reporting an individual for potential offences of excess speed and failing to give information regarding a driver.

"After careful consideration of all the available evidence submitted, a decision to prosecute the individual for the offences of excess speed and failing to give information regarding a driver, issued in December 2023.

"The defendant pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of excess speed by the court and sentenced on 29 July, 2024.

“As in this case, all prosecution decisions are taken by applying the legal test for prosecution.

"In applying the test, the public prosecutor will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction on each charge.

"Each case is considered individually in light of its facts and circumstances.

"It is for the PPS to determine the appropriate charge or charges presented to the court in line with the available evidence and all relevant points of law.

“All PPS decision making in this case was taken fully in line with the Code for Prosecutors.”

McMahon ended up being sentenced to a three-month driving ban and a £300 fine.