Probe starts into 'racially motivated hate crime' after front window of home smashed in Erskine Park area of Ballyclare and brick put through car windscreen
Chief Inspector Bradley said: “It was reported to police that sometime overnight the front window of a house in the Erskine Park area had been smashed and a vehicle parked outside damaged, when a brick was thrown through the windscreen.
“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing.
"We are also aware of racist graffiti being sprayed on a wall in the area.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 252 07/08/24.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”