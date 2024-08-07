Police are investigating a report of criminal damage at a property in Ballyclare in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 7th.

Chief Inspector Bradley said: “It was reported to police that sometime overnight the front window of a house in the Erskine Park area had been smashed and a vehicle parked outside damaged, when a brick was thrown through the windscreen.

“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing.

"We are also aware of racist graffiti being sprayed on a wall in the area.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 252 07/08/24.”