PSNI appeal after unusual money boxes stolen

Five of the distinctive items were stolen from a house on the Belmont Road in the east of the city on Monday night, along with cash and other items.

A PSNI spokesman said the burglary took place sometime between 10.30pm on May 31 and 7am yesterday, with “a substantial amount of money, jewellery and credit/debit cards” were stolen.

“Upon checking their property, the victim noted five Beatrix Potter money boxes had been taken and we would ask the public to be on the lookout for these should they come across them for sale,” he said.