PSNI appeal for help in stopping persistent theft of large numbers of sheep from Ballymoney area
Detectives made their appeal after the latest theft of sheep from land in the Kilraughts Road area of Ballymoney on Thursday, 14 December.
Superintendent Roberts said: “Following the report made yesterday, it is understood that the sheep were last seen by the owner last Friday, 8 December.“This is now the third report we have received in a matter of weeks, in relation to sheep being stolen from farmland in the district.“The reports are not of just one or two sheep being taken, but a significant number each time, which is very worrying for the local farmers involved and wider rural communities.“When officers reviewed the entrance to the farmland, it appears the catch on the gate that leads into the field had been broken, enabling entry and the release of flock."
“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area in the last couple of days or weeks, to contact local officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1002 of 14/12/23."
Police are appealing for anyone who spotted any unknown vehicles, such as large trailers, in the area to contact them with information about this.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.