PSNI arrest man (48) over 'assisting or encouraging rioting' in south Belfast last summer

Detectives investigating serious public disorder in Belfast last summer have announced tonight they have made an arrest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest came from the same team who are investigating the recent disorder in Ballymena.

The PSNI said it had “identified a man present [in Ballymena] who they believed was involved in the shameful disorder we saw throughout Belfast last summer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added in a statement: “The 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot, and later released on bail following questioning.

The PSNI have arrested a man over rioting last summer

“The offences relate to violence in the Broadway area of the city on Tuesday 16th July 2024, and in the Sandy Row / Donegall Road area on Saturday 3rd and Monday 5th August 2024.

“I want to assure the community that our investigation in respect of those incidents is very much ongoing, and our officers are always on the lookout for those suspected of participating in the unrest.

“Police continue to work hard to ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this type of criminality faces the consequences of their actions.