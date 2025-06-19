PSNI asking for witnesses to 'deliberate' hit-and-run in Coleraine as ' driver responsible for the crash drove off from the scene'

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run two-vehicle road traffic collision in Coleraine on Tuesday 17th June.

A report was received shortly after 3pm on Tuesday of a collision in the Rugby Avenue area of the town.

It’s understood a small vehicle collided into the back of a White Kia Sorento vehicle, travelling in the same direction, before the driver responsible for the crash drove off from the scene.

‘Thankfully no one was injured, but this would appear to have been done deliberately,’ a PSNI spokesman said.

Rugby Avenue Coleraine

The statement added that ‘efforts are currently ongoing to locate the outstanding driver at this time and we would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured of the collision, and call us on 101 with any information’.