PSNI attend suspicious object in Strabane - houses evacuated
Police are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.
By Philip Bradfield
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
A number of houses have been evacuated, and access to Innisfree Gardens is restricted, with diversions in place.The PSNI has asked the public to avoid the area while it investigates the situation.
Police have not released any further information at this time.
A security alert in the Waterside area of Londonderry earlier today has been declared an elaborate hoax. The main Crescent Link has re-opened.