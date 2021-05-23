PSNI carry out evacuation after discovery of viable explosive device

Police received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered outside a property on Main Street in Glenavy shortly before 6pm on Saturday evening.

Police and army bomb disposal experts atended the scene, closing Main Street and evacuating nearby residents, whilst the object was examined.

The object was later declared as a viable pipe bomb type device and removed for further forensic tests.

The scene was closed and residents allowed to return to their homes and Main Street waass re-opened at around 10:45pm.

Detective Constable Chris Simpson said: “We are very fortunate that no-one was injured in this reckless attack and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Main Street area, or anyone who was driving in this area between 5:40pm and 6pm and who has dash-cam footage, to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1510 22/05/21.”

The public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

