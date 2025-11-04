PSNI charge man with drug dealing offences after arrest in Portadown
The suspect has been charged to court, following an arrest in the Hobson Park area of Portadown on Monday, 3 November.
He is charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and two counts of intent to supply it.
He is further charged with two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and two counts of intent to supply it.
The suspect is also charged with with possessing criminal property and possessing fireworks without a licence.
He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 5 November.