PSNI charge man with drug dealing offences after arrest in Portadown

By Philip Bradfield
Published 4th Nov 2025, 21:09 GMT
Police have a charged a 26-year-old man arrested in Portadown with drug dealing offences.
The suspect has been charged to court, following an arrest in the Hobson Park area of Portadown on Monday, 3 November.

He is charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and two counts of intent to supply it.

He is further charged with two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and two counts of intent to supply it.

The suspect is also charged with with possessing criminal property and possessing fireworks without a licence.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 5 November.

