Police have a charged a 26-year-old man arrested in Portadown with drug dealing offences.

Police have a charged a 26-year-old man arrested in Portadown with drug dealing offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect has been charged to court, following an arrest in the Hobson Park area of Portadown on Monday, 3 November.

He is charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and two counts of intent to supply it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is further charged with two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and two counts of intent to supply it.

The suspect is also charged with with possessing criminal property and possessing fireworks without a licence.