PSNI condemns incident where vehicle was driven at officer and police car rammed

Just before 9.10pm on Friday night, two officers on patrol in the area saw a maroon Volvo S60, following earlier reports of a car driving erratically in the area.

After the vehicle stopped, one officer got out of the police car and walked towards the vehicle, which was driven at him. The officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It then rammed the parked police car before driving off.

PSNI

The PSNI said that the two officers "escaped serious injury" in the incident in Londonderry on Friday night.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: "After stopping with this vehicle at the junction of the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road, one of the officers exited the police car and approached the Volvo, however the driver began to reverse the vehicle at speed, narrowly missing the officer and another parked vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The suspect then drove directly at the officer, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. He then rammed the police vehicle, with the other officer still inside, before fleeing the scene in the direction of Whitehouse Road.

"This was a reckless incident which put the lives of two police officers at risk, not to mention the potential of serious harm for any members of the public in the vicinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our inquiries remain ongoing as we work to locate the driver of the Volvo involved in this incident and I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1932 of 13/1/23."