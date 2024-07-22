PSNI confirms it will close 11 police enquiry offices at the end of the month

Banbridge PSNI Police Station enquiry office is one of those set to close

​Eleven police station enquiry offices will close at the end of this month, the PSNI has confirmed.

The force has said the step is being taken due to the financial and resource pressures it is facing.

It had previously been announced that the number of police station enquiry offices would reduce from 28 to 17.

The PSNI has stressed that these are not station closures and the police stations affected will remain operational.

From August 1 , the enquiry offices will close at Lisburn Road, Strandtown, Tennent Street and Woodbourne in Belfast as well as those in Bangor, Banbridge, Magherafelt, Dungannon, Lisnaskea, Waterside in Londonderry and Newtownabbey.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "This decision follows an extensive review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in enquiry offices.

"This review concluded that against the backdrop of wider resource challenges, the current service is neither sustainable nor effective.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly, however, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation."

The PSNI currently operates 28 enquiry offices across Northern Ireland .

One of these sites, Musgrave Street in Belfast , operates 24/7 with Strand Road in Derry opening for 76 hours per week and the remaining 26 sites opening for 40 hours per week.

The front counters are operated by Station Enquiry Assistants (SEAs), employed by a third-party private sector contractor as part of a managed services contract.