PSNI detect R driver caught travelling at 93mph on the M1 motorway 'more than double the permitted speed limit for a restricted driver'

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Officers have caught a Restricted driver travelling at 93mph on the M1 motorway.
A shocking post on NI Road Policing and Safety says: “Today officers from Mahon Road, Road Policing Strategic Unit detected an R driver travelling at 93mph on the M1 motorway.

"Due to the driver being more than double the permitted speed limit for a restricted driver, a prosecution file will be compiled and sent for consideration.

"#WeCareWeListenWeAct”

