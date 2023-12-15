PSNI detectives investigate aggravated burglary in North Belfast - every window in property smashed

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at residential premises at the Seaview Close area of north Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly before 8:20pm on Thursday 14th December, it was reported to police that a number of masked men armed with baseball bats, golf clubs and crowbars smashed a ground floor flat in the area at around 7:45pm.

It was reported that the males then entered the flat and smashed every window and door of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man aged in his 50s who was inside the property was struck on the arm by one of the men armed with a crowbar, with another man aged in his 30s not injured during the incident.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at residential premises at the Seaview Close area of north Belfast (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1779 14/12/23.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .