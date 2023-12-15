PSNI detectives investigate aggravated burglary in North Belfast - every window in property smashed
Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly before 8:20pm on Thursday 14th December, it was reported to police that a number of masked men armed with baseball bats, golf clubs and crowbars smashed a ground floor flat in the area at around 7:45pm.
It was reported that the males then entered the flat and smashed every window and door of the property.
One man aged in his 50s who was inside the property was struck on the arm by one of the men armed with a crowbar, with another man aged in his 30s not injured during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1779 14/12/23.
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”