PSNI extradite 39-year-old man from the Republic of Ireland where he had been arrested on an international warrant

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have extradited a 39-year-old man from the Republic of Ireland on November 6, where he had been arrested on an international warrant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Harty has since been sentenced at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7th November to six months in prison, suspended for three years, for possession of criminal property, handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland and theft.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our partners on both sides of the border to bring offenders before the courts.