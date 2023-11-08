PSNI extradite 39-year-old man from the Republic of Ireland where he had been arrested on an international warrant
Michael Harty has since been sentenced at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7th November to six months in prison, suspended for three years, for possession of criminal property, handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland and theft.
Detective Inspector Lennon from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our partners on both sides of the border to bring offenders before the courts.
"Our message is clear that we actively pursue wanted persons outside Northern Ireland if you are wanted to account for your actions in this jurisdiction.”