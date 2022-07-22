PSNI investigate bomb explosion on residential street in south Belfast after man in black seen in the area

The police received a report that an object was left at the front door of the house shortly after midnight in Kinnegar Drive, Finaghy.

The PSNI said the device “subsequently exploded at about 12.10am, causing substantial damage to the door”.

There are no reports of any injuries.

General view of Kinnegar Road, south Belfast

The PSNI described it as a pipe bomb, and said “the occupants of property were very lucky to escape injury”.

They added: “The device was taken away for further examination.

“One male wearing all black clothing is believed to be involved and may have left the area along Benmore Drive toward Mount Aboo Park following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 12 of 22/07/22.”

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said: “I cannot imagine what was going through the minds of those who left an explosive device outside a home in a built-up part of Finaghy.

“We are extremely lucky that nobody was injured when this device went off outside this home. This is a quiet residential street and the damage and anxiety it has caused is significant.

“I’d ask anybody who saw anything on Friday morning or knows anything about this attack to come forward to police as soon as possible and assist them with their investigation.”