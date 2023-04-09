PSNI investigating masked figures at Easter commemoration by INLA-linked group IRSP

Assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said that “the vast majority of the parades were lawful and passed off without incident”.

However, there had been “a masked colour party at the head of the IRSP parade” and that “police issued warnings to participants and using evidence-gathering resources, obtained footage which will now be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000”.

According to the Parades Commission, there were 15 republican parades over Saturday and Sunday combined, including the IRSP one at 11.30am on Sunday, going from Dunville Park next to the Royal Victoria Hospital to Milltown Cemetery, and involving the James Hope Republican Flute Band, James Connolly Republican Flute Band, and Kevin Lynch Republican Flute Band.