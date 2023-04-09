News you can trust since 1737
PSNI investigating masked figures at Easter commemoration by INLA-linked group IRSP

​The PSNI are investigating one of the weekend’s republican parades in Belfast – that of the INLA-linked IRSP.

By Adam Kula
Published 9th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST- 1 min read

Assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said that “the vast majority of the parades were lawful and passed off without incident”.

However, there had been “a masked colour party at the head of the IRSP parade” and that “police issued warnings to participants and using evidence-gathering resources, obtained footage which will now be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000”.

According to the Parades Commission, there were 15 republican parades over Saturday and Sunday combined, including the IRSP one at 11.30am on Sunday, going from Dunville Park next to the Royal Victoria Hospital to Milltown Cemetery, and involving the James Hope Republican Flute Band, James Connolly Republican Flute Band, and Kevin Lynch Republican Flute Band.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th April 2023. Supporters of the Irish Republican Socialist Party, the political wing linked to the INLA, take part in a parade on the Falls Road, Belfast. Photo by Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th April 2023. Supporters of the Irish Republican Socialist Party, the political wing linked to the INLA, take part in a parade on the Falls Road, Belfast. Photo by Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th April 2023. Supporters of the Irish Republican Socialist Party, the political wing linked to the INLA, take part in a parade on the Falls Road, Belfast. Photo by Press Eye.