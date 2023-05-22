News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

PSNI investigating potential link between Newtownards criminal damage incident and ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at residential premises at the Dromena Gardens area of Newtownards.

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:00 BST

The incident happened sometime between 8pm on Sunday 21st May and shortly before 1:30am on Monday 22nd May when it was reported that the front living room and bedroom windows of a house in the area were damaged.

It is understood police are investigating a potential link to this incident and the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No one was inside the property during the incident.

Talbot Street, Newtownards - Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Saturday 20 May. At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area.Talbot Street, Newtownards - Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Saturday 20 May. At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area.
Talbot Street, Newtownards - Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Saturday 20 May. At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area.
Most Popular

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 83 22/05/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”