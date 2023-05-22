PSNI investigating potential link between Newtownards criminal damage incident and ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at residential premises at the Dromena Gardens area of Newtownards.
The incident happened sometime between 8pm on Sunday 21st May and shortly before 1:30am on Monday 22nd May when it was reported that the front living room and bedroom windows of a house in the area were damaged.
It is understood police are investigating a potential link to this incident and the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.
No one was inside the property during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 83 22/05/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”