The incident happened sometime between 8pm on Sunday 21st May and shortly before 1:30am on Monday 22nd May when it was reported that the front living room and bedroom windows of a house in the area were damaged.

It is understood police are investigating a potential link to this incident and the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.

No one was inside the property during the incident.

Talbot Street, Newtownards - Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Saturday 20 May. At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area.