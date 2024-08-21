Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating recent disorder in Belfast earlier this month have charged a 42-year-old woman to court.

She has been charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of obstructing traffic in a public place.

She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 17th September.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.