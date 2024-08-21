PSNI investigating recent disorder in Belfast earlier this month have charged a 42-year-old woman with disorderly behaviour and two counts of obstructing traffic
Police investigating recent disorder in Belfast earlier this month have charged a 42-year-old woman to court.
She has been charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of obstructing traffic in a public place.
She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 17th September.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
To date there have been 42 people arrested and 33 people charged in connection with recent disorder in Belfast earlier this month.