PSNI investigating theft of 30 cattle, a cattle trailer and 2 quads
Police are appealing for extreme vigilance after a number of major thefts in the Limavady area.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page says: “Rural Crime Warning
“Police in Limavady are investigating the theft of 30 cattle from the Macosquin area which occurred on 17th December 2022 and a further theft of a cattle trailer and 2 quads from the Castlerock area which occurred on 12th January.
"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour on 101 to Police”.