News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

PSNI investigating theft of 30 cattle, a cattle trailer and 2 quads

Police are appealing for extreme vigilance after a number of major thefts in the Limavady area.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page says: “Rural Crime Warning

“Police in Limavady are investigating the theft of 30 cattle from the Macosquin area which occurred on 17th December 2022 and a further theft of a cattle trailer and 2 quads from the Castlerock area which occurred on 12th January.

Hide Ad

"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour on 101 to Police”.

Most Popular
Black Aberdeen Angus beef cattle at pasture on the South Downs hill in rural Sussex, Southern England, UK