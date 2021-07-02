PSNI issue photo of abandoned slipper ‘clue’ after break-in

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this slipper or have you misplaced it?

“In the early hours of 13/06/21 someone has entered a private garden on Hamilton Street, Lurgan, without permission and caused damage.

“The person(s) involved seem to have left this slipper behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo of abandoned slipper issued by PSNI after a break-in in Lurgan.

“If you recognise the slipper or seen anyone in the vicinity of Flush Place or Hamilton Street on this date please contact 101 and give serial 800 of 13/06/21.”

-

-

Arrest after two men injured during aggravated burglary Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.