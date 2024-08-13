Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit have today (August 13) carried out searches and arrested four people as part of an operation to target human trafficking

Four people have been arrested as part of an operation to tackle human trafficking in Northern Ireland.

Four searches, three in Ballymena and one in Omagh, were carried out on Tuesday by detectives from the Organised Crime Branch with the support of officers from Tactical Support Group (TSG).

The operation focuses on the activities of an organised crime group suspected of trafficking Romanian women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit said that one female victim had been identified and offered safeguarding.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly said: "Three men, aged 27, 31 and 52, and a 21-year-old woman were each arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering.

"All four remain in custody at this time.

"We believe the organised crime group coaxed Romanian women to travel to Northern Ireland with the false promise of a better quality of life.

"The shocking reality is that, upon arrival, the women have been forced into prostitution and exploited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From this operation we have, so far, identified and offered safeguarding to one female victim, but we believe there are others yet to be identified."

Detective Inspector Miskelly added: "Organised crime groups involved in human trafficking typically seek to identify, groom and exploit individuals. They prey upon those who are in any way vulnerable.

"Victims' hopes of a better life are abruptly shattered, and instead they are treated appallingly. Innocent people are treated like commodities. They are forced to engage in sexual activity, with money made going straight into the pockets of criminals.

"Whilst the brothels linked to this group were located in Ballymena and Omagh, we believe that victims may have been transported to various locations throughout the country for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, we suspect there are more victims yet to be identified and our investigation will continue."

Detective Inspector Miskelly is appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

She added: "We will continue to do everything in our power to tackle human trafficking for sexual exploitation, but we need your support. This very real issue could be happening in your street or neighbourhood.

"And I am appealing to you, if you have any information or concerns that someone is being exploited or controlled, to please contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Likewise, if you are, or have been, a victim please speak to us. We have a dedicated team who want to help you, and I promise you will be treated with the utmost respect and sensitivity.