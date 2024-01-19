PSNI officers on patrol in north Belfast stopped and searched an individual in the Ballysillan area – leading them to a haul of drugs.

They said they noticed a male “acting suspiciously”, and when confronted he was found with a number of bags of white powder on him.

He was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A Drugs and Possession of Class A Drugs with intent to supply, and was taken to Musgrave police station in the city centre.

A follow up house search in the Antrim Road area was carried out and “a large quantity of white powder, digital scales, deal bags and drug paraphernalia were loctated”.

The arrested male “remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries”.