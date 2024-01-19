PSNI officers noticed a man 'acting suspiciously' in north Belfast - and ended up raiding a house where they found bags of white powder and scales
They said they noticed a male “acting suspiciously”, and when confronted he was found with a number of bags of white powder on him.
He was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A Drugs and Possession of Class A Drugs with intent to supply, and was taken to Musgrave police station in the city centre.
A follow up house search in the Antrim Road area was carried out and “a large quantity of white powder, digital scales, deal bags and drug paraphernalia were loctated”.
The arrested male “remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries”.
The PSNI said its Belfast District Support Team “will continue to target drug dealers in Belfast, but we work best when the public work with us; if you know of any drug activities in your area call us on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.