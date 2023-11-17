PSNI Organised Crime Unit detectives make arrest arrested following drugs seizure in Limavady
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit, seized a quantity of suspected class B drugs following a search at a property in Limavady this morning, Friday 17 November.
A 21 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of class B drug, she remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith stated: “Today’s searches and arrests relate to an ongoing investigation into criminality being conducted by a network of persons. Proceeds of this criminality only serves to fund their lifestyles and their hold over the community. My officers remain committed to tackling the organised criminal activities of these gangs and to put drug suppliers before the courts.
“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”