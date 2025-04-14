PSNI probing Illegal weight loss injections with dirty needles being sold over social media to people in Northern Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Test purchases of syringes which claimed to contain semaglutide, a prescription-only drug, via Facebook from sellers based in England, were made by BBC News NI.
When tested, the liquid was not semaglutide but did contain carnitine – a supplement that can be bought on the high street.
And the PSNI have conformed they are now working at an international level to root out criminal gangs selling illicit jabs manufactured in unhygienic labs.
The PSNI have also been asked if they have been made aware of any used becoming ill.
So-called skinny jabs are prescribed weight loss injections that work by making you feel fuller and less hungry.
In Great Britain, semaglutide is available on the NHS as part of a weight management programme – but in NI it is not as there is no specialist weight management service.
However, it is available on private prescription.