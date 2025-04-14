PSNI probing Illegal weight loss injections with dirty needles being sold over social media to people in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 08:55 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 09:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The PSNI are now probing illegal weight loss injections with dirty needles being sold over social media and sent to people in Northern Ireland.

Test purchases of syringes which claimed to contain semaglutide, a prescription-only drug, via Facebook from sellers based in England, were made by BBC News NI.

When tested, the liquid was not semaglutide but did contain carnitine – a supplement that can be bought on the high street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the PSNI have conformed they are now working at an international level to root out criminal gangs selling illicit jabs manufactured in unhygienic labs.

Losing weightLosing weight
Losing weight

The PSNI have also been asked if they have been made aware of any used becoming ill.

So-called skinny jabs are prescribed weight loss injections that work by making you feel fuller and less hungry.

In Great Britain, semaglutide is available on the NHS as part of a weight management programme – but in NI it is not as there is no specialist weight management service.

However, it is available on private prescription.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice