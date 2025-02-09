PSNI report car flipped onto roof on Hillhall Road near Lisburn - police report no injuries
Police said this morning that they were dealing with an overturned car on the Hillhall Road, close to the Quarterlands Road junction, about 1.5 miles northeast of Lisburn.
The road was passable but police asked motorists to take care until the incident was resolved.
Later, police said a single-vehicle road traffic collision had happened at approximately 7.10am this morning.
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services but serious injuries were not reported.
The road has since been cleared following an obstruction and officers have left the scene.
The Ambulance Service said that nobody was taken to hospital.