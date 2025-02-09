A car flipped over onto its roof on the Hillhall Road near Lisburn this morning, but police said nobody was injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said this morning that they were dealing with an overturned car on the Hillhall Road, close to the Quarterlands Road junction, about 1.5 miles northeast of Lisburn.

The road was passable but police asked motorists to take care until the incident was resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later, police said a single-vehicle road traffic collision had happened at approximately 7.10am this morning.

A car flipped onto its roof outside Lisburn this morning, police said.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services but serious injuries were not reported.

The road has since been cleared following an obstruction and officers have left the scene.