By Philip Bradfield
Published 9th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 9th Feb 2025, 15:50 BST
A car flipped over onto its roof on the Hillhall Road near Lisburn this morning, but police said nobody was injured.

Police said this morning that they were dealing with an overturned car on the Hillhall Road, close to the Quarterlands Road junction, about 1.5 miles northeast of Lisburn.

The road was passable but police asked motorists to take care until the incident was resolved.

Later, police said a single-vehicle road traffic collision had happened at approximately 7.10am this morning.

A car flipped onto its roof outside Lisburn this morning, police said.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services but serious injuries were not reported.

The road has since been cleared following an obstruction and officers have left the scene.

The Ambulance Service said that nobody was taken to hospital.

