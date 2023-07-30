News you can trust since 1737
PSNI report two men taken to hospital after road accident in Kilkeel - one is seriously injured.

Police are appealing for information after a road crash in Kilkeel saw two men taken to hospital – one of them with serious injuries.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 30th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

The one-vehicle road collision in the Newry Road area took place around 9.30am on Saturday, 29 July.

Inspector Campbell said: "Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two men were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries. One of them remains in hospital in a serious condition."One man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 597 of 29/7/23."“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”