In a statement, Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Police searched a property in the Short Strand area shortly before 12.30pm.

“A number of items, including a quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs, and mobile phones were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Officers arrested a 46-year-old man at the property on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including, possession of Class A, B and C controlled drugs and possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

PSNI

“The man has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing. This search and seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality.

“The supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities, as it feeds wider organised criminality.”

“Anyone with information that could help with our enquiries and ongoing investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 892 of 13/06/23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”