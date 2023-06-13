A post on Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page says: “Thank you to each and every person who’s donated to this very very worthy cause.

"Please take 2 mins to read this little girls heartbreaking story.

"We are getting behind this in a big way , we have sacrificed our attempt on the Guinness World Record which was a very easy decision to make.

"We want people however small a donation to please give what you can .

Thank you”

Earlier today, a post from gofundme on the Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: “Please keep this little girl in your prayers as she fights her fight.

"We will endeavour to help Pia Grace and her devoted family as much as possible!

Craigyhill Bonfire page

"Pias-Grace’s mummy received the devastating news at the start of June that her little body has not responded to treatment for cancer.

"Next week this darling wee baby will endure more intense treatment that will make her extremely ill in order to try and shrink these horrible tumours.

"Please pray for her devoted mummy and her big brothers too….this journey is so difficult for the entire family

“If you can spare anything no matter how big or small it will go a long way for the family especially during this difficult time!”

Craigyhill bonfire page

Also, today, a competition was launched to get someone to light this years bonfire.

The post said: “This year we are running a special competition for YOU to light this years bonfire

"Each year one of our brave committee members climbs to the top of the bonfire and at the stroke of midnight sets alight the petrol soaked rags and scampers back down safely.

"This year will be different , the lucky winner won’t be climbing up which I’m sure your glad to know but instead you will push a big red button after a countdown and set off a pyrotechnic show which will set alit the worlds biggest bonfire in front of 30k+ spectators.

Craigyhill bonfire from afar - from Facebook page

"We are running this competition right up until 4th July 2023 we will start with 30 numbers and once we have finished the 30 numbers we will add on 10 each time until the draw which will be done live at the bonfire site on 8pm the price of this competition is £10 per entry , entrants are not limited to the amount of entries You can enter as many times as you like!!!”

Last week, prior to fundraising for the sick toddler Pia Grace, a message on the appeal said that in July 2022 ‘we unofficially beat the world record by building the worlds tallest bonfire of 202FT’.

And as of 2pm on June 8 £1,200 had been raised.

Today, June 13, 2023 £1727 has been raised for baby Pia Grace – with a £3,000 target.

Last night – June 12 – a post on the page said: “That’s us finished up for the night , 155 rows high”.

