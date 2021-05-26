PSNI seize almost £1m of cannabis in multi-agency operation against Organised Crime Gangs

Officers from the PSNI Organised Crime Unit supported by colleagues from Interceptor Unit, Tactical Support Group and Air Support Unit, working together with partners from Organised Crime Task Force, conducted a proactive operation on the A1 near Loughbrickland. This multi-agency operation was also supported by An Garda Síochána.

Police said the operation, supported by An Garda Síochána, was an example of “our ongoing collaborative work to frustrate and disrupt Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) in the supply and distribution of illicit items such as drugs, to the communities of Northern Ireland”.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton from PSNI Organised Crime Unit said: “During this evening’s operation, as officers stopped a van to speak with the driver, he exited the vehicle and initially made off on foot, but was quickly arrested. While carrying out a search of the van, we recovered suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £900,000 and £1,000 in cash. The male is currently helping with ongoing enquiries.

“Over the course of the evening, partner agencies identified four drivers for prosecution and issued fixed penalty notices to four others for a range of offences.”

“This joint-operation between police and our partner agencies was aimed at targeting OCGs who utilise the road network to distribute drugs and other illicit goods. This evening’s successful operation is another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working in partnership with other agencies and the commitment of everyone involved to preventing this type of criminality and protecting those who are most vulnerable within our communities.”

Alistair Bushe