PSNI investigating open air preachers after four ‘hate incidents’

Although police did not detail the nature of the complaints, social media posts allege they relate to comments on homosexuality and disabled children and their parents.

The PSNI told the News Letter that in principle, even though comments might be considered offensive it did not necessarily follow that they constituted a criminal offence. However it noted that the expected introduction of hate crime legislation into NI could impact the situation.

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “We have received four reports in relation to street preachers in the Banbridge area, which are being investigated. These have been recorded as hate incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An open air preacher in Northern Ireland. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“There is currently no specific hate crime legislation in Northern Ireland. If a person if found guilty of a crime which in the opinion of the court was motivated by hate, the sentence may be enhanced.

“Whilst something is said by one person is perceived as offensive by another, it may not necessarily be a criminal offence.

“There is no requirement for notification to police of these specific events, although we would always encourage engagement with local police prior to and during any public events to ensure the safety of all.”

The issue has prompted hundreds of comments on social media, the vast majority objecting to the preaching - some complaining especially about the loud volume of it.

Some said they had heard specific things preached that they found deeply offensive.

However several posters warned of the potential implications for freedom of speech if the authorities attain the legal power to silence the preachers.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council also said it had “no remit over the regulation and permitting of street preaching”.

However it confirmed that its Environmental Health Department has received a number of complaints “regarding the noise pollution aspect of this activity and will be investigating this matter further”.

• John Sherwood, 71, was recently arrested in London for ‘homophobic’ preaching but released without charge.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe