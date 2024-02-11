All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

PSNI seize £6000 of cannabis after noticing suspicious movement of driver in Irvinestown area

Police have seized around £6000 of suspected cannabis after noticing the suspicious behaviour of a driver in the Irvinestown area of Co Fermanagh.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 11th Feb 2024, 10:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

PSNI officers from the District Support Team were on patrol in the Kesh Road area on Friday afternoon when they signalled to a driver to stop.

After stopping, the driver got out of the vehicle and made off on foot towards Mill Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect then threw away a parcel containing £5,000 of suspected cannabis, which officers later seized.

A general view of the Kesh Road, Irvinestown. Photo: GooglemapsA general view of the Kesh Road, Irvinestown. Photo: Googlemaps
A general view of the Kesh Road, Irvinestown. Photo: Googlemaps

The 27-year-old man was arrested and when police searched his Brownhill Meadows property, they found more suspected cannabis worth £1,000 and a quantity of cash.

Police interviewed the suspect and released him on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Sergeant Robinson said: “As a result of these searches, a quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."