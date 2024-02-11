Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PSNI officers from the District Support Team were on patrol in the Kesh Road area on Friday afternoon when they signalled to a driver to stop.

After stopping, the driver got out of the vehicle and made off on foot towards Mill Street.

The suspect then threw away a parcel containing £5,000 of suspected cannabis, which officers later seized.

A general view of the Kesh Road, Irvinestown. Photo: Googlemaps

The 27-year-old man was arrested and when police searched his Brownhill Meadows property, they found more suspected cannabis worth £1,000 and a quantity of cash.

Police interviewed the suspect and released him on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Sergeant Robinson said: “As a result of these searches, a quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

