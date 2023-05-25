News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

PSNI stop JCB telehander only to discover driver was just 14-years-old

The PSNI has stopped a JCB telehandler only to discover it was being driven by a 14-year-old boy.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 25th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:10 BST

While patrolling in Dungannon last night, officers from Mahon Road station reported that they spotted this JCB telehandler being driven by “an unusually young looking driver”.

Writing on social media, the PSNI added: “When we stopped the vehicle we discovered the driver was just 14 years old and had taken the machine without his parents’ knowledge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"After speaking with the boys parents, he will now be reported for a number of offences.”

The PSNI stopped this JCB telehandler only to discover it was being driven by a 14-year-old boy.The PSNI stopped this JCB telehandler only to discover it was being driven by a 14-year-old boy.
The PSNI stopped this JCB telehandler only to discover it was being driven by a 14-year-old boy.
Most Popular

The report prompted over 70 comments of debate on social media.