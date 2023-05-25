PSNI stop JCB telehander only to discover driver was just 14-years-old
The PSNI has stopped a JCB telehandler only to discover it was being driven by a 14-year-old boy.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 25th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:10 BST
While patrolling in Dungannon last night, officers from Mahon Road station reported that they spotted this JCB telehandler being driven by “an unusually young looking driver”.
Writing on social media, the PSNI added: “When we stopped the vehicle we discovered the driver was just 14 years old and had taken the machine without his parents’ knowledge.
"After speaking with the boys parents, he will now be reported for a number of offences.”
The report prompted over 70 comments of debate on social media.