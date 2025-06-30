PSNI target INLA drug operations in Londonderry raids - two suspects arrested
Detectives from Organised Crime Branch led the raids, which were aimed at investigating drugs criminality linked to the group.
Two men, aged 33 and 40, were arrested today.
They are suspected of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.
Both men remain in custody at time of writing.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “From the four searches carried out today [Monday] across Derry/ Londonderry, our officers, supported by specialist police teams, seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs, a sum of cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.
“The searches, seizures and arrests were conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.
“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.
“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.