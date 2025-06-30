PSNI target INLA drug operations in Londonderry raids - two suspects arrested

​The PSNI have carried out raids in Londonderry against the INLA.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Detectives from Organised Crime Branch led the raids, which were aimed at investigating drugs criminality linked to the group.

Two men, aged 33 and 40, were arrested today.

They are suspected of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

A logo of the INLA; the PSNI have carried out raids against the group

Both men remain in custody at time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the PSNI said: “From the four searches carried out today [Monday] across Derry/ Londonderry, our officers, supported by specialist police teams, seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs, a sum of cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

“The searches, seizures and arrests were conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”