PSNI warn Northern Irish householders with electronic car keys about spate of BMW break-ins
There have been at least seven such incidents in the Mid Ulster area in December alone, and at least five similar incidents in September and October.
Electronic starters, electronic hand brakes, steering wheels, HUD displays and radios along with any personal items left in the cars have been targeted.
HUDs (head-up displays) broadcast information like speed onto the glass of the windscreen for the driver to read.
The PSNI said: “With advances in technology, thieves can gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob so, you should establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle and keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.
"I would recommend the use of a blocking pouch called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.
“Our enquiries into these incidents are continuing and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives in Cookstown on 101.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
Faraday pouches are named after the 19th century Engish scientist Michael Faraday, the so-called “father of electronics”.