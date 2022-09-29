PSNI welcome 'substanial sentence' for Lee Ross after machete attack on another man

The 47-year-old was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to 'wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm' in connection with a machete attack on another man at Kilbroney House in east Belfast on 30 March 2021.

According to the statement he will serve 10 years of his sentence in prison and two years on licence.The victim of the attack, a man in his thirties, had sustained significant injuries including a severe head wound and a severed finger.Detective Sergeant Ryan McCartan said: "This is a substantial sentence and should serve as a warning to anyone involved in violent crime that such actions have consequences. “Our officers work tirelessly to pursue offenders, place them before the courts to answer for their crimes and obtain justice for victims."