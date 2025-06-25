Rape Crime Unit investigating report of sex assault on teenager in Co Down

The PSNI said 'a dedicated, skilled and specialist trained team of detectives are working at pace to support the victim of this crime'

Detectives from the PSNI’s Rape Crime Unit are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Co Down.

Officers are investigating the alleged incident in the Samson's Lane area, off the Ardglass Road, in Downpatrick shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday.

Local district commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said he wanted to reassure the community that there will be a "noticeable increase in police patrols in the area in the coming days and weeks".

He also issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward and speak to police.

"I want to reassure the community that a dedicated, skilled and specialist trained team of detectives are working at pace to support the victim of this crime and to progress the investigation," he said.