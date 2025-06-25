Rape Crime Unit investigating report of sex assault on teenager in Co Down
Officers are investigating the alleged incident in the Samson's Lane area, off the Ardglass Road, in Downpatrick shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday.
Local district commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said he wanted to reassure the community that there will be a "noticeable increase in police patrols in the area in the coming days and weeks".
He also issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward and speak to police.
"I want to reassure the community that a dedicated, skilled and specialist trained team of detectives are working at pace to support the victim of this crime and to progress the investigation," he said.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area yesterday morning, or who has any information that could help our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please bring it to us by calling 101, quoting reference 353 24/06/25 or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report."