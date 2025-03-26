Red Vauxhall Astra stolen, and car keys, along with a TV in creeper-style burglary in Northern Ireland in early hours

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a creeper-style burglary at a house in east Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, March 26.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “It was reported that sometime between 2am and 4.30am, entry was gained to a house in the Ravenhill Park area.

“It was reported that a red Vauxhall Astra had been stolen, and car keys, along with a TV had been taken from inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burglary

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area during the time-frame of this report, and noticed any suspicious behaviour, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 169 of 26/03/25.

“We are also interested in any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage that may be of assistance.”