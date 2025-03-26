Red Vauxhall Astra stolen, and car keys, along with a TV in creeper-style burglary in Northern Ireland in early hours
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “It was reported that sometime between 2am and 4.30am, entry was gained to a house in the Ravenhill Park area.
“It was reported that a red Vauxhall Astra had been stolen, and car keys, along with a TV had been taken from inside the property.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area during the time-frame of this report, and noticed any suspicious behaviour, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 169 of 26/03/25.
“We are also interested in any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage that may be of assistance.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/