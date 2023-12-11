All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Renewed appeal after car gutted in arson attack in early hours of Saturday in residential area

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information and witnesses after a car was set on fire in Omagh.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a PSNI statement, Sergeant Hamill said: “Officers received a report shortly after 1.50am on Saturday, 2nd December that a car was alight outside a property in the Castleview Crescent area of the town.

Read More
These are some of the most popular breeds of dogs for families in Northern Irela...

Also read: Syd Millar: Tributes paid to 'Titan of Rugby Union' after his death at 89-years

NIFRS enginesNIFRS engines
NIFRS engines
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze, which we are treating as arson.

“The car was completely gutted as a result of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 151 02/12/23.”

It adds that anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/