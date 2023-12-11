Renewed appeal after car gutted in arson attack in early hours of Saturday in residential area
In a PSNI statement, Sergeant Hamill said: “Officers received a report shortly after 1.50am on Saturday, 2nd December that a car was alight outside a property in the Castleview Crescent area of the town.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze, which we are treating as arson.
“The car was completely gutted as a result of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 151 02/12/23.”
It adds that anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/