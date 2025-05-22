Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch are reviewing the murder of 18 year old Marian Beattie.

Marian’s body was found at the bottom of a quarry near Aughnacloy over 50 years ago.

Police are appealing for information from the public surrounding the circumstances leading to her death.

Police say that Marian had been attending a charity dance at Hadden’s Garage in Aughnacloy on Friday the 30th of March 1973 to listen to her brother playing in the band.

Marian was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1am and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the nearby quarry shortly after 6am the following morning, Saturday 31 March.

Detective Inspector Thompson, from Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “We believe Marian left the dance at Hadden’s Garage with a man, walking in the direction of the nearby car park at the top of Hadden’s Quarry about 400 yards away from the garage.

"We do not know what happened next but Marian’s body was found at the bottom of the quarry approximately 80-100ft below the car park.

“I appreciate this murder took place over 50 years ago but we would like to talk to anyone who was at the dance at Hadden’s Garage on the night of Friday, 30th March 1973.

"Marian went there with a girlfriend to listen to her brother’s band.

"Did you see who she was dancing with or speaking with?

MARION BEATTIE

"Did you see her leave the dance with a man?

"Do you know who he was?

"Did you see her in the car park at the quarry any time after 1.15am on the Saturday morning?

“Additionally, do you remember anyone who was at the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes?

Haddens Quarry where Marian Beattie was found

"Has anyone ever talked about the events of that night?

“Marian’s family deserve to know what happened to her that night.

"I am appealing to anyone who may be able to help us progress the investigation and bring some closure to the Beattie family to come forward and speak to Detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch.