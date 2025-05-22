Renewed appeal for information around murder of Marian Beattie whose body was found in Aughnacloy quarry 50-years ago

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 22nd May 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 10:15 BST
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch are reviewing the murder of 18 year old Marian Beattie.
placeholder image
Read More
Clare Glen: PSNI patrol local forest parks to assure walkers after indecent expo...
Most Popular

Marian’s body was found at the bottom of a quarry near Aughnacloy over 50 years ago.

Police are appealing for information from the public surrounding the circumstances leading to her death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say that Marian had been attending a charity dance at Hadden’s Garage in Aughnacloy on Friday the 30th of March 1973 to listen to her brother playing in the band.

Marian was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1am and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the nearby quarry shortly after 6am the following morning, Saturday 31 March.

Detective Inspector Thompson, from Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “We believe Marian left the dance at Hadden’s Garage with a man, walking in the direction of the nearby car park at the top of Hadden’s Quarry about 400 yards away from the garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We do not know what happened next but Marian’s body was found at the bottom of the quarry approximately 80-100ft below the car park.

“I appreciate this murder took place over 50 years ago but we would like to talk to anyone who was at the dance at Hadden’s Garage on the night of Friday, 30th March 1973.

"Marian went there with a girlfriend to listen to her brother’s band.

"Did you see who she was dancing with or speaking with?

MARION BEATTIEplaceholder image
MARION BEATTIE

"Did you see her leave the dance with a man?

"Do you know who he was?

"Did you see her in the car park at the quarry any time after 1.15am on the Saturday morning?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Additionally, do you remember anyone who was at the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes?

Haddens Quarry where Marian Beattie was foundplaceholder image
Haddens Quarry where Marian Beattie was found

"Has anyone ever talked about the events of that night?

“Marian’s family deserve to know what happened to her that night.

"I am appealing to anyone who may be able to help us progress the investigation and bring some closure to the Beattie family to come forward and speak to Detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch.

"Detectives can be contacted by calling 101. Alternatively a report can be made online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport and also via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice